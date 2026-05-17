Egypt’s Dar Al Alamia Developments has launched construction works for its 7 billion Egyptian pounds ($132.48 million) Acasa Alma residential development, located in the Sixth Settlement area of New Cairo.

The 16-acre project is being developed as a low-density residential community comprising townhouses, duplexes and apartments with more than 85 percent of the total development area allocated to landscaped greenery and open space, according to a company press statement.

GID Integrated Designs Group has been appointed as the design and engineering consultant for the project, the statement said, adding that Frontline Consulting will support sales strategy development and revenue optimisation.

Dar Al Alamia’s earlier projects in New Cairo include Acasa New Cairo, launched in 2021 on a five-acre site, and delivered in 2023, and the ongoing 10-acre Acasa Mia, which was was launched in 2023 and has reached more than 70 percent completion stage.

(1 US Dollar = 52.83 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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