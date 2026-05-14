VIE Communities, an Emirati-Egyptian joint venture (JV), has officially launched operations in Egypt with two mixed-use developments in New Cairo valued with a combined value of 150 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.84 billion).

VIE Communities was established in March 2026 as an Egyptian joint-stock company by Egypt’s Future of Egypt for Investment and Development and Glamour Jewellery, and the UAE’s Damas Real Estate with capital of approximately EGP 1 billion ($18.90 million).

The EGP 100 billion ($1.89 billion) Vie Collective is a mixed-use development spanning approximately 186 acres along the Middle Ring Road and is based on a multi-zone masterplan concept featuring distinct architectural identities within an integrated urban framework.

The project includes villas, twin houses, townhouses, duplexes, apartments, as well as retail, office and hospitality components.

VIE Communities said the project is targeting sales exceeding EGP 200 billion ($3.78 billion)

In April, Sarh Construction was awarded the first phase, with total awarded construction contracts valued at approximately EGP 10 billion ($189 million).

The second project, EGP 50 billion ($945.57 million) Vie Halo, is being developed in partnership with Egyptian developer Nations of Sky within the Zomra East development in New Cairo.

The 65-feedan mixed-use project will feature retail and office spaces, hospitality and medical units, and a social club. The project is targeting sales exceeding EGP 90 billion ($1.7 billion)

VIE Communities had previously said the Vie Halo development will be executed in four phases, with first phase completion targeted within two years and club opening planned within the same period; retail and office components expected within four years.

The company had said it has appointed several international and local consultants including SA Architects; Paradigm; PwC and Andersen to work on the project.

(1 US Dollar = 2.88 Egyptian pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed & Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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