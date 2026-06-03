Abu Dhabi has imposed a temporary freeze on rents across the emirate, barring landlords from increasing lease rates for residential, commercial and industrial properties until further notice, in a move expected to provide relief to tenants amid heightened regional uncertainty.

The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) announced on Tuesday that all tenancy contract renewals will be processed with a zero per cent rent increase, effective immediately. The measure also applies to new tenancy agreements for previously rented properties, which must be offered at the same rental value as the preceding contract.

The decision temporarily suspends a key provision of Abu Dhabi's rental regulations that allows landlords and property management companies to raise rents by up to five per cent annually, provided tenants are notified at least two months before contract renewal.

The rent freeze comes as authorities seek to shield residents and businesses from additional financial pressures during a period of ongoing regional conflict and economic uncertainty.

The announcement follows a period of resilience in Abu Dhabi's property market. Residential sales remained stable through March and April, with more than 3,200 residential units sold in April alone, generating over AED13 billion in transactions.

Market data also showed that ready-property sales continued to track historical norms, while asking prices remained largely steady. Around 90 per cent of property listings either maintained their prices or recorded modest increases, indicating limited pricing adjustments across the market.

At the same time, leasing activity has continued to expand throughout 2026, with active rental contracts increasing week after week, underscoring sustained demand across the emirate's real estate sector.

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