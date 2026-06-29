Abu Dhabi-based developer Anan Investment Holding has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a strategic investor to build a residential villa project covering an entire phase of the Arabian Hills development.



The step reflects the vision of the company's new management, which is committed to accelerating the project's implementation in line with market requirements, Anan said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).



This development marks the project's transition into a new phase that will accelerate the pace of development and contribute to the timely completion of the project, transforming it into a fully integrated residential community, the statement added.



The move will also enhance the project's investment appeal and further strengthen its position within the real estate market in Abu Dhabi, particularly in Al Ain City.



No details on the project or the name of the strategic investor were given.



In April 2025, Zawya reported that a development once sold exclusively to Emirati nationals by Anan Investment, formerly Wahat Al Zaweya Holding, was being replaced by a new community of villa and mansion plots called Arabian Hills Estate.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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