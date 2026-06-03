Egypt’s Palmier Developments plans to expand further in West Cairo while focusing on integrated residential communities and hospitality projects, Chairman Mohamed El-Hag said.

He said Palmier has delivered more than 350 residential units over the past decade and recently launched the VERT project spanning approximately 30 acres.

The company is also preparing to enter Egypt’s hospitality sector as the country targets attracting 30 million tourists annually by 2030.

El-Hag said Palmier’s projects are strategically located near the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) and the Pyramids area, positioning the company to benefit from rising tourism-related demand for hotel developments and serviced hospitality assets.

Ongoing projects

The developer has completed construction works for its ‘Villa’ residential development in New Zayed and handed over around 30 percent of the project’s units. The project spans approximately eight acres, and includes 20 standalone villas and 28 townhouses.

Located near the Alexandria Desert Road, Mall of Arabia, Waslet Dahshur and Sphinx International Airport, the project is designed to target both residential and investment demand in West Cairo.

Meanwhile, construction progress at Zayard Elite has reached around 75 percent of concrete works. The project spans 15 acres with a built-up area of approximately 63,000 sqm and comprises 118 villas, including standalone and twin-house units.

Total investments in the project are estimated at around 500 million Egyptian pounds ($9.6 million), with full delivery targeted by December 2026.

To accelerate execution, the developer has appointed Sky Contracting for construction works including concrete structures.

Zayard Trio expansion

Palmier is also accelerating construction at Zayard Trio after appointing Kayan to support project delivery.

The five-acre residential project includes an integrated commercial mall and is positioned as an upscale mixed-use development in the heart of New Zayed.

(1 US Dollar = 51.97 Egyptian pounds)

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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