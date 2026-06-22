Abu Dhabi National Company for Building Materials (BILDCO) and Wujod Real Estate Development have appointed Australia’s Woods Bagot as the lead master-planning consultant for the sustainable development project spanning nearly 10 million square meters in Abu Dhabi.



Woods Bagot’s work scope includes the preparation of the project’s strategic vision, development framework, conceptual and detailed master plans, implementation strategy, commercial alignment studies, land-use planning, infrastructure planning, and the development of high-quality visualisations to support the project’s long-term vision and positioning, BILDCO said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).



The appointment follows a competitive evaluation process involving a number of internationally recognised planning, architecture, and urban development consultancies.



The upcoming urban destination comprises integrated residential, commercial, educational, healthcare, recreational, innovation, and economic development components.



The current phase will focus on preparing the comprehensive master plan and establishing the strategic planning framework to guide the phased development and support future investment, infrastructure, and community development opportunities, BILDCO said.



The project’s location and financial details were not provided.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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