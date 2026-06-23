Nations of Sky, the real estate development arm of the Future of Egypt Authority for Sustainable Development, has announced the full sell-out of the first two phases of its SkyRidge Executives project in Cairo’s Sheraton district, as construction works continue towards completion and delivery.

The announcement came during a site visit organised by the company on Monday to showcase progress at the administrative development, attended by company officials and members of the media.

According to Nations of Sky, SkyRidge Executives is being developed as an integrated administrative hub designed to accommodate businesses seeking ready-to-operate office spaces in a strategic location near Cairo International Airport and major transport corridors.

The project is located on Al Nasr Road in the Sheraton district, with direct access to key routes, including El Orouba Road, Airport Road and the Cairo-Suez Road. The development spans approximately 12 acres and includes 19 administrative buildings with a total built-up area of around 96,000 square metres.

Tamer Nabil, Vice Chairperson of Nations of Sky, said the project reflects the company’s approach to developing integrated business environments that support operational efficiency and business growth. He noted that the strong sales performance achieved so far reflects robust market demand for administrative developments in strategic locations.

SkyRidge Executives is designed using a core-and-shell model, allowing companies the flexibility to condiv office layouts according to their operational requirements. The project also features shared facilities, interconnected buildings and infrastructure systems designed to support business operations.

The development is equipped with building management systems and advanced electromechanical infrastructure, including VRV air-conditioning systems. The company expects the project to become fully operational in 2026.

Nations of Sky also revealed plans to expand its portfolio with a new development on Egypt’s North Coast at kilometre 173, as part of its broader growth strategy in the local real estate market.

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