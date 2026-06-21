Egypt's Al Marasem International for Urban Development and Kuwait's Bukhamseen Group have partnered to develop a branded serviced residences project under the Rotana hospitality brand in New Sheikh Zayed, West Cairo with investments approaching 19 billion Egyptian pounds ($380 million).

Located at kilometre 46 on the Cairo–Alexandria Desert Road, MAResidence Signature Rotana development will span approximately 35 acres within Al Marasem's wider 111-acre Marville master development, the Egyptian developer said in a press statement.

According to the developer, the project represents the first high-end serviced residential development in the vicinity of Sphinx International Airport.

The scheme will include water lagoons with sandy beaches, walking, cycling and jogging tracks, a hotel reception building, social club, spa, gymnasium, restaurants and retail facilities.

All residential units will be delivered fully finished, furnished and equipped with air-conditioning systems and household appliances, enabling immediate occupation and operation upon handover.

Al Marasem said in its statement that each phase of the project is scheduled for delivery within three years.

MAResidence Signature Rotana project forms part of growing investment activity in New Sheikh Zayed, which has emerged as a key development corridor in West Cairo supported by expanding transport infrastructure and road networks.

Al Marasem said the development aligns with Egypt's Vision 2030 objectives and efforts to expand tourism capacity as the country targets attracting 30 million tourists annually.

In February 2026, Zawya Projects had reported that Al Marasem plans to open its $120 million Rotana-operated Lake Residence hotel apartments in New Cairo between late 2026 and early 2027.

(1 US dollar = 49.99 Egyptian pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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