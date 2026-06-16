Egypt's ORA Developers has appointed AtkinsRéalis, a Canada-based engineering and design consultancy, as the master planner for BAYN, a waterfront community in Ghantoot, Abu Dhabi.

The work scope spans master planning, infrastructure coordination and public realm design, bringing these elements together from the earliest stages of development, AtkinsRéalis said in a statement.

Unveiled in April 2025, the BAYN master plan spans an area of 4.8 million square metres (sqm). It encompasses 9,000 residential units ranging from mansions to apartments, a 1.2-kilometre private beachfront, a man-made lagoon, a 204-berth marina, and a 108,000 sqm sports club.

In April 2026, ORA Developers announced the acquisition of an additional 4.8 million sqm of land in Ghantoot from Modon Holding, doubling its total development footprint to 9.6 million sqm. The expanded masterplan is expected to drive a total project investment of 30 billion UAE dirhams ($8.17 million) upon full development.

The master plan is structured around connected districts, green corridors and integrated infrastructure.

Earlier this month, the developer awarded a AED 1.9 billion Phase 1 contract to Dubai-based United Engineering Construction (UNEC).

The contract covers the construction of 614 residential units, including townhouses and standalone villas, across Cluster B – Y Waterway; Cluster C – Y Lagoon; Cluster D – Y Lagoon II.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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