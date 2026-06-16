Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) today officially launched a new edition of the “Hukoomi” platform as part of Qatar’s ongoing efforts to advance digital transformation and achieve the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Ministry, in a statement, noted that the platform is the first outcome of the “Digital Factory” initiative launched to serve as an engine for government services and digital innovation in the country, through the integration of technology, data, and design within a unified platform that enhances the use of advanced digital infrastructure and enables integration between entities and unified governance across various government entities.

On this occasion, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, said "the launch of the new Hukoomi, as an advanced digital interface for the Digital Factory initiative, reflects the State of Qatar's firm commitment to accelerating comprehensive digital transformation and achieving the objectives of the Digital Agenda 2030, within the framework of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

“Through this platform, we aim to enhance the digital government services experience by delivering effective, accessible services that are centered on people and responsive to their needs and aspirations, reflecting our commitment to continuous improvement and to enhancing quality of life. We are also working to enable all members of society and its institutions to benefit from these services in a modern, more efficient way, thereby strengthening Qatar’s competitiveness and contributing to its continued development and prosperity.”HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology

His Excellency added “The Digital Factory is a new model for government work based on collaboration and agility, placing the user at the center of every service. What we have achieved goes beyond infrastructure to create an integrated operating framework that empowers ministries and government entities to innovate and deliver unified, high-quality services that meet the needs of citizens and residents. It also contributes to achieving of the Seventh National Outcome of the Third National Development Strategy (2024–2030) by enhancing the integration, efficiency, and accessibility of digital government services, while reinforcing key principles, including more integrated government services, higher levels of trust, and greater readiness for the future.”

The enhanced edition of Hukoomi is built around an innovative “Life Moments” concept, enabling users to easily access and manage government services associated with key moments in their lives through a more connected experience that is better aligned with their needs and aspirations.

The new edition currently features six key Life Moments that includes getting married, winter camping, owning a falcon, owning a boat, benefiting from social welfare, and managing my retirement.

Each Life Moment brings together a range of integrated digital services, with additional Life Moments, digital services, and business-related services to be introduced progressively in future releases of the platform, reflecting the evolving needs and aspirations of society.

Assistant Undersecretary for Digital Government Affairs at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Mashael Ali Al-Hammadi stated that "the enhanced edition of Hukoomi is an advanced milestone in the evolution of digital government services in the State of Qatar. The platform has evolved from an informational portal that introduces government services into an integrated interactive platform that enables users to access and complete government services directly through the Hukoomi website, delivering a more seamless, connected, and user-centric experience.”

“Among the technical enhancements introduced through the new Hukoomi platform is the Single Sign-On feature, which enables users to access their personal profile, track their activities and government transactions, request support around the clock, and benefit from intelligent interaction through advanced search capabilities and a virtual assistant.”Assistant Undersecretary for Digital Government Affairs at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Mashael Ali Al-Hammadi

“The launch of Hukoomi through the Life Moments concept reflects a new approach to the design and delivery of digital government services, enabling services to be delivered in a more connected and seamless manner. The platform has been designed to support continuous development and enhancement, allowing for the introduction of new Life Moments and digital services in the future. We also look forward to continued community engagement through feedback and suggestions, which will contribute to the ongoing development of services and digital capabilities.” She added

Advanced technologies for a seamless experience

Hukoomi features advanced digital capabilities that enhance the user experience and make it more seamless and accessible. The platform provides a unified gateway that enables users to access a wide range of digital government services with ease and efficiency. It allows users to view their personal profile, track their activities and government transactions, request support around the clock, and access their saved documents, in addition to monitoring and managing their registered assets, including boats, falcons, and other assets.

Hukoomi also supports intelligent interaction through advanced search capabilities and a virtual assistant, while offering a flexible user experience that includes Single Sign-On, multilingual support, and multiple display options, all within a secure and trusted digital environment that contributes to enhancing the quality of digital government services in the State of Qatar.

Branding to reflect Qatar's culture

Hukoomi launches with a contemporary visual identity that reflects Qatar’s culture and ambitious vision, embodying strong connections, sustainable growth, and a harmonious blend of rich heritage and renewed innovation. The identity draws its inspiration from the historical and cultural roots of the State of Qatar, reflecting the authenticity of the national identity and its aspirations for the future.

The platform’s color palette combines shades of purple inspired by Bin Ghanam Island, the maroon color representing the Qatari flag, and tones derived from the sands of the Qatari desert, creating a visual identity inspired by both the sea and the land while reflecting Qatari culture and the spirit of collaboration and innovation.

Users can access the platform through the website hukoomi.gov.qa and log in using the National Authentication System “Tawtheeq”.

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