Doha, Qatar: Techno Blue, one of Qatar’s leading electronics retailers and distributors for consumer electronics and IT products, has signed a distribution agreement with TP-Link to expand the availability of TP-Link’s networking products and switches across the Qatar market.

The signing ceremony took place in Doha between Sheikh Nasser Hamad K A Al Thani, Chairman of Techno Blue, and Wilson, Country Manager – Gulf, TP-Link, in the presence of senior representatives from both organizations.

This collaboration marks a key milestone in strengthening TP-Link’s presence in Qatar. Through Techno Blue’s strong retail network, distribution capabilities, B2B reach, and online platform Electronyat.qa, TP-Link products will become more accessible to customers, businesses, and channel partners across the country. Techno Blue currently operates 9 showrooms across Qatar, offering customers a trusted and convenient shopping experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Nasser Hamad K A Al Thani, Chairman of Techno Blue, said:

“We are happy to partner with TP-Link for the distribution of networking and IT products in Qatar. Our nationwide presence across online, retail, distribution, and B2B sectors will help TP-Link strengthen its market reach in Qatar. TP-Link is known for its latest networking technologies, and we believe this partnership will bring great value to customers across the country.”

Wilson, Country Manager – Gulf, TP-Link, said:

“We are pleased to collaborate with Techno Blue, a trusted and established name in Qatar’s electronics and IT distribution sector. This partnership will support TP-Link’s growth in the Qatar market and allow us to offer our innovative networking solutions to a wider customer base.”

The partnership is expected to provide customers in Qatar with a wider range of TP-Link products, including routers, switches, networking devices, and smart connectivity solutions for homes, offices, and businesses.

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