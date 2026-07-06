Action Energy Company (AEC), Kuwait’s local partner for integrated upstream services, has partnered with global AI-led digital transformation firm Kellton to launch a joint venture aimed at accelerating AI-driven digital transformation across the GCC energy sector.

Under the agreement, AEC will hold a 51 per cent stake and Kellton 49 per cent, with the venture initially established for five years and automatically renewable.

The partnership will focus on digital oilfield solutions and IT services, including enterprise software, cloud computing, cybersecurity, systems integration and managed services.

A key priority will be the regional rollout of Kellton’s OPTIMA digital oilfield platform, designed to enhance operational efficiency, asset performance and AI-powered decision-making.

While initially targeting opportunities in Kuwait, the JV plans to open its first regional office in Doha before expanding into Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman, supporting wider digital transformation across the GCC energy industry.

Ivan Chikunov, General Manager of Services & BD of Action Energy Company, said: “This JV advances AEC’s strategy to expand its oilfield services by digitally modernising field operations and enhancing quality. The addressable market for oil and gas digitalisation across the GCC exceeds $1 billion annually, and our objective is to capture at least 5 per cent of this market over time. By combining AEC’s broad operational footprint, strong industry relationships, and commitment to local content development and knowledge transfer with Kellton’s advanced AI and digital capabilities, we are well positioned to deliver intelligent, data-driven solutions that improve operational performance, create long-term value for our clients and shareholders, and support the modernisation of the GCC energy sector.”

Krishna Chintam, Managing Director at Kellton, said: “The GCC is becoming one of the world’s most ambitious markets for AI adoption and enterprise transformation. This joint venture pairs local market strength with global technology expertise so organisations can transform at scale. Together with Action Energy Company, we can bring AI-led innovation, industry-specific solutions, and the full capabilities of OPTIMA to customers across the region, and deliver measurable outcomes for enterprises entering the next phase of digital transformation. The joint venture establishes a long-term platform for AI-powered innovation across the GCC energy ecosystem, positioning energy organisations to modernise operations and unlock new opportunities for growth and efficiency. We are delighted to partner with Action Energy Company to bring these capabilities to market at scale. Together, we look forward to helping operators across the region modernise their operations and unlock new opportunities for growth and efficiency.”

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