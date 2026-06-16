Al Hamra – Construction of the Jabal Al Sharqi Oasis project in Al Hamra is progressing steadily, with construction now reaching approximately 60%, marking another milestone in efforts to enhance tourism infrastructure and visitor experiences in Dakhiliyah governorate.

Spread across an area of 10,000sqm, the project is designed to transform the site into a vibrant mountain tourism destination while preserving its natural character and supporting sustainable development. The initiative forms part of efforts to diversify tourism offerings and strengthen local economic activity.

According to project information released by the authorities, the development aims to promote mountain tourism, improve the overall visitor experience, create an attractive environment for investment and ensure the long-term sustainability of the tourism site. It is also expected to stimulate commercial activity in the surrounding area by encouraging new businesses and services linked to the growing number of visitors.

The oasis will feature a range of facilities intended to serve residents and tourists alike. Planned components include a 300sqm investment restaurant, an outdoor theatre for cultural and community events, 13 shaded seating areas, dedicated walking paths, open recreational spaces, and prayer facilities.

Officials expect the project to become a key attraction in Al Hamra, offering visitors a destination that combines scenic mountain landscapes with leisure, dining and cultural experiences in a family-friendly setting.

The development aligns with Oman’s wider strategy to expand sustainable tourism assets and unlock the economic potential of its natural and heritage sites. By improving public amenities and creating opportunities for private sector participation, the project is anticipated to contribute to local employment, support small businesses and reinforce Dakhiliyah’s position as a leading domestic and international tourism destination.

With construction advancing towards completion, the Jabal Al Sharqi Oasis is poised to add a new landmark to the governorate’s tourism portfolio and provide an enhanced recreational space for visitors throughout the year