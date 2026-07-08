The aim is to transform the governorate into one of Oman’s leading destinations for sustainable economic growth, investment, innovation and quality of life in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

SUHAR: Al Batinah North Governorate officially launched its 2026–2030 Strategic Plan and unveiled its new promotional identity, marking a significant milestone in the governorate’s transformation into one of Oman’s leading destinations for sustainable economic growth, investment, innovation and quality of life in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

The launch held under the auspices of Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said al Busaidy, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, reflects Al Batinah North’s determination to capitalise on its strategic location, diverse economic resources, thriving industrial base, tourism potential and investment opportunities with a slogan (Al Batinah North is a gateway of East and west). Together, the strategy and the newly introduced visual identity present an integrated vision designed to strengthen the governorate’s position as Oman’s gateway to opportunity, connectivity and sustainable development.

Mohammed bin Sulaiman al Kindi, Governor of Al Batinah North, described the newly launched identity as the product of extensive collaboration between public institutions, private sector representatives and members of the community. “The identity is the outcome of dedicated work by multidisciplinary teams representing both the public and private sectors. It is founded on the governorate’s real strengths and investment opportunities, reflecting the ambitions of the people of Al Batinah North and presenting a promising vision for a governorate rich in opportunities,” he said.

He added that the unified visual identity serves as an institutional framework supporting the governorate’s economic aspirations, while the accompanying strategic priorities, initiatives and projects provide a road map for aligning local development efforts with the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

The Al Batinah North Strategic Plan 2026–2030 sets out a comprehensive framework for the governorate’s development over the next five years. Its vision is “Towards leadership in sustainable development and improved quality of life,” while its mission focuses on leading the transition toward a sustainable economy through smart government services, high-quality public services, stronger partnerships and active community participation.

Built on the core values of governance, partnership, quality, empowerment, innovation and sustainability, the strategy identifies five strategic priorities: sustainable economic development and investment, effective community partnerships, empowered institutional human capital, efficient government services and digital transformation, and governance driven by data and evidence.

The preparation process included 33 community meetings across the governorate’s six wilayats; Shinas, Liwa, Suhar, Saham, Al Khabourah and Suwaiq, along with 12 steering committee meetings, seven executive team meetings, five workshops, three institutional consultations, five surveys and questionnaires, four focus group discussions, seven analytical reports, and the participation of 40 experts in drafting the strategic framework.

The governorate also revealed its new promotional identity, developed through a six-stage process comprising research, listening, community engagement, design, concept refinement and public voting. Rather than functioning solely as a visual brand, the identity represents the governorate’s collective aspirations and reflects its coastal geography, rich heritage, six wilayats and future-oriented outlook.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

