Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed Tuesday's trading session lower by 12.56 points, or 0.12 percent, to settle at 10,254.60 points.

A total of 100,251,230 shares were traded during the session, with a total value of QR 325,095,810.016, through 20,724 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of 17 companies advanced, while 33 companies recorded losses and three companies closed unchanged.

Market capitalization at the close of trading stood at QR 619,627,207,896.164 compared to QR 619,431,615,184.046 in the previous session.

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