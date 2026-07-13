Muscat – Oman is set to construct 33 new dams across the sultanate as part of the Eleventh Five-Year Development Plan, aimed at strengthening water security, reducing flood risks and improving resilience against climate change.

The projects will include flood protection dams, groundwater recharge facilities, surface storage dams and community partnership projects, according to Yahya bin Musa Al Rawahi, hydrologist at the Dams Department of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

Speaking to Muscat Daily, Al Rawahi said the planned projects include major dams such as Al Khoudh Dam in Seeb, Rajma Dam in Liwa, Majlas Dam in Qurayyat, Ahan Dam in Saham, Tahwa Dam in Al Kamil Wa Al Wafi, Al Rawdha Dam in Samad Al Shan in Mudhaibi, Sadah Dam in Dhofar and Al Dreiz Dam in Ibri.

Additional groundwater recharge and storage dams are also planned across several governorates.

Oman currently has 212 dams with a combined storage capacity of about 458.79mn m³, reflecting continued investment in water management and flood protection infrastructure.

The existing network includes 53 groundwater recharge dams with a total capacity of 108.554mn m³, which help replenish aquifers and support long-term water sustainability.

The country also has 113 surface storage dams with a combined capacity of 0.575mn m³, mainly used for collecting rainwater for local requirements. In addition, seven flood protection dams have a total capacity of 247.73mn m³, helping protect communities and infrastructure from heavy rainfall and flash floods.

Oman’s largest strategic water project, Wadi Dayqah Dam, has a storage capacity of 100mn m³.

The sultanate has also developed 38 community partnership dams with a combined storage capacity of 1.932mn m³, highlighting the role of local participation in water resource management.

Al Rawahi said four strategic flood protection dam projects have recently received Royal approval. These include Wadi Majlas Dam in Muscat, Lima Dam in Musandam, Wadi Bani Omar Al Gharbi Dam in North Batinah and Samad Al Shan Dam in North Sharqiyah.

Construction of the Lima Dam has started and is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2028. A tender for the Samad Al Shan Dam is expected to be issued soon, while the Wadi Majlas and Wadi Bani Omar Al Gharbi projects are undergoing design reviews and tender preparations.

The new flood protection projects are expected to slow wadi flows and contain large volumes of water during extreme weather events, increasing protection levels in targeted areas to more than 80%, Al Rawahi said.

The ministry is also conducting feasibility studies for additional dams in areas facing rapid urban development and high runoff levels.

Advanced hydrological models, climate data, early warning systems and monitoring technologies are being used to improve dam operations and strengthen preparedness for future climate challenges.

Beyond flood protection, the projects will support groundwater recharge, agriculture, infrastructure protection and sustainable development across Oman.