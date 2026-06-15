Saudi Arabia's National Housing Company (NHC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China's Sinoma Chengdu Design and Research Institute of Building Materials Industry Co (Sinoma-CDI) to enhance cooperation in the field of construction and real estate.

The MoU was signed in Shenzhen under the patronage of Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majed Al-Hogail, by NHC Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Albuty and Sinoma-CDI Chief Executive Liu Xiaoning.

The agreement aims to strengthen international partnerships and support the objectives of the Kingdom's real estate sector.

The MoU is part of NHC's efforts to expand its network of international partners and attract global companies with advanced engineering and technological expertise. The partnership is expected to enhance the sector's competitiveness, improve the quality of urban destinations, and support the Kingdom's development goals.

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