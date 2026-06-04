ORA Developers announced on Thursday that main construction works have commenced for the first phase of its flagship BAYN development in Ghantoot, Abu Dhabi.

The 1.9 billion UAE dirhams ($517 million) Phase 1 contract was awarded to Dubai-based United Engineering Construction (UNEC).

ORA said mobilisation has commenced, with construction officially starting on 1 June 2026.

Phase 1 scope

The contract covers construction of 614 residential units, including townhouses and standalone villas across Cluster B – Y Waterway; Cluster C – Y Lagoon; Cluster D – Y Lagoon II.

The scope also includes associated infrastructure and landscape works.

The overall contract duration is 31 months, with intermediate milestones planned for each cluster.

ORA said enabling works for Cluster B – Y Waterway have been completed. Cluster C – Y Lagoon has reached 70 percent completion while Cluster D – Y Lagoon II has reached 20 percent completion. Cluster A – The Views stands at 5 percent completion.

NMDC is executing enabling works for BAYN, including ground improvement and earthworks.

Consultants working on the project include Mace, 10 Design, Dewan Architects + Engineers, WSP, AECOM and Currie & Brown.

The BAYN masterplan spans an area of 4.8 million square metres (sqm). It encompasses a 1.2-kilometre private beachfront, a man-made lagoon, a 204-berth marina, and a 108,000 sqm sports club.

In April 2026, ORA Developers had announced the acquisition of an additional 4.8 million sqm of land in Ghantoot from Modon Holding, doubling its total development footprint to 9.6 million sqm. The expanded masterplan is expected to drive a total project investment of 30 billion UAE dirhams ($8.17 billion) upon full development.

(Writing by Bhaskar Raj; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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