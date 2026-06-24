Egyptian developer Nations of Sky, the real estate development arm of the Future of Egypt Authority for Sustainable Development (Mustaqbal Misr), said it is nearing a full sell-out of its SkyRidge Executives office development in Cairo after fully selling the first two phases of the project.

The company said sales of the remaining units are progressing as construction continues, with the development expected to become fully operational in 2026.

SkyRidge Executives is being developed on a 12-acre site and will provide approximately 96,000 square metres (sqm) of built-up area.

The project comprises 19 mid-rise administrative buildings delivered on a core-and-shell basis, allowing occupiers to customise office layouts according to operational requirements.

The development will also feature an elevated pedestrian walkway linking the buildings to facilitate internal circulation and connectivity across the complex.

According to the developer, the project incorporates advanced electromechanical systems, including variable refrigerant volume (VRV) air-conditioning technology and smart building management systems (BMS) designed to improve energy efficiency and operational performance.

Expansion plans

Nations of Sky said it is preparing to launch a new development on Egypt's North Coast at kilometre 173.

The company's parent entity, the Future of Egypt Authority for Sustainable Development, is also a stakeholder in VIE Communities, a luxury real estate joint venture established in March 2026 with Egypt's Glamour Jewellery and UAE-based Damas Real Estate.

Last month, VIE Communities launched operations in Egypt through two mixed-use developments in New Cairo with a combined investment value of approximately EGP150 billion ($3 billion).

The expansion comes amid growing demand for Grade A office space in Greater Cairo

(Writing by Eman Hamed & Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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