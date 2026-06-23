Group AMANA, a leading design and build company in the Middle East, has set a new benchmark in offsite construction, with the delivery of Red Sea Global’s Amaala Staff Village, where it effectively combined digital innovation, offsite efficiency, and environmental stewardship.

Amaala is an ultra-luxury tourism destination under development along Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast. Spanning approximately 4,000 sq km the project embodies the kingdom’s vision for innovation, sustainability, and cultural preservation.

Designed to offer bespoke wellness and lifestyle experiences amid pristine natural landscapes, Amaala will will welcome guests to nine distinctive resorts, delivered in partnership with globally renowned brands such as Clinique La Prairie, Equinox, and Four Seasons.

Once completed, the destination will redefine high-end sustainable tourism and position Saudi Arabia as a global leader in luxury travel.

The Staff Village, set within Amaala, underscores AMANA’s high standards in modular construction, safety, and timely completion using revolutionary techniques by DuBox.

The leading design and build company said more than 1,404 modular concrete studio units were manufactured offsite and installed across 27 buildings, resulting in 30% reduction in construction time, 35% reduction in on-site manpower and 70% improvement in health, safety, and environmental metrics, resulting over 2.5 million safe man-hours (LTI-free).

"The Amaala project exemplifies the significant advancements made within the construction industry in recent years," remarked Richard Abboud, CEO of Group Amana.

Group AMANA is at the forefront of disrupting the construction sector by leveraging technology and modular construction methodologies to deliver smarter and more efficient buildings through its subsidiary DuBox.

With Amaala, the company has set new standards in modular construction by deploying digital HSE tools, geotagged inspections, and structured site practices to enhance visibility, accountability, and team performance, he noted.

"We appreciate Red Sea Global's confidence in our ability to deliver this project by utilising the latest technologies. We value the supportive ecosystem that enables us to execute such projects for key clients with accuracy and reliability," he added.

Delivering Amaala requires partners who can combine innovation with precision at scale," said Faisal Butt, Group Head of Technical Project Management at Red Sea Global.

"Group AMANA has demonstrated how advanced modular construction can accelerate delivery while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality. This approach is critical as we prepare to welcome our first guests and bring Amaala's vision to life," he added.

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