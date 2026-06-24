Doha: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has launched the Digital Transformation Program as part of the Government Scholarship Plan for the 2026-2027 academic year, in cooperation with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau.

The initiative aims to develop a new generation of highly skilled digital professionals capable of leading the country’s future technology-driven projects and supporting Qatar’s digital transformation agenda. The program was unveiled during a press conference held at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education headquarters.

The initiative seeks to guide high school graduates toward digital specializations that directly align with the evolving needs of the government labor market and support national digital transformation projects.

The scholarship program covers a range of priority disciplines, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data science and digital analytics, cloud computing, software engineering, digital platforms and services, digital innovation, smart cities, and telecommunications technologies and networks.

Speaking at the launch, Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs Dr. Hareb Mohammed Al Jabri emphasized that the initiative goes beyond the traditional concept of scholarship programs.

He said the ministry is not merely seeking to fill employment gaps but is investing in the minds of young people to shape the future. He noted that connecting students’ interests with digital specializations is essential for translating national priorities into reality and preparing a Qatari generation capable of driving a knowledge-based economy.

Director of Human Resources at MCIT Abdullah Mohammed Al Khalifa highlighted that MCIT’s role extends beyond identifying required academic disciplines.

He explained that the ministry is building a comprehensive talent-development journey that begins during students’ university studies and continues into their professional careers.

He noted that scholarship recipients will be offered professional training opportunities during summer breaks, enabling them to link academic learning with practical workplace experience.

Director of Workforce Planning at the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau Al Anoud Saad Al Nuaimi described the program as an advanced step toward aligning educational outcomes with the actual needs of government institutions.

She stressed that the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau is committed to providing stable and motivating career pathways for graduates in these critical specializations.

Al Nuaimi also underscored Qatar’s need for qualified national talent and called on families and both public and private schools to encourage students to pursue in-demand digital disciplines.

Students enrolled in overseas scholarship programs will receive a total monthly stipend of QR14,000, in addition to a one-time pre-departure allowance of QR25,000, an annual travel ticket, and additional benefits for students studying at universities included in the prestigious “Amiri List.”

For domestic scholarships, the program covers both Qatar University and Doha University for Science and Technology, with students receiving a monthly stipend of QR8,000 to support their academic journey and ensure readiness for employment upon graduation.

Registration through the Government Scholarship Platform will open in two phases. The first phase, covering overseas scholarships, Education City universities, and private universities, will run from July 1 to August 15, 2026. The second phase, dedicated to domestic scholarships at government universities, will take place from November 15 to December 30, 2026.

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