DOHA: Invest Qatar, the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar, released its 2025 Annual Report today, marking a remarkable year for foreign direct investment (FDI) and reaffirming Qatar’s position as a leading destination for high value, impact-driven global investment.

In 2025, Qatar attracted $3.4 billion in FDI capital expenditure (capex) across 373 projects that generated 15,051 new jobs. More than 50% of total FDI capex was directed towards greenfield projects, and nearly half of all FDI projects were classified as medium to high tech investments, underscoring investor confidence in Qatar’s advanced, innovation-led economy.

The report, Ccarried by Qatar News Agency (QNA), noted that Qatar also witnessed a 52% increase in new FDI projects, rising to 373 projects up from 245 projects in 2024.

The top five sectors, consumer products, business services, food and beverages, software and IT services, and textiles, accounted for 69% of total projects, highlighting strong momentum across both traditional and knowledge-driven industries.