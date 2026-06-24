The National Planning Council (NPC) has announced the results of the 2026 IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook, which highlighted Qatar’s strong performance across economic, business, institutional and social indicators.

The results place Qatar among the leading performers regionally and globally across multiple metrics, reflecting continued progress toward the goals of the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.

Commenting on the results, HE Dr Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, Secretary General of the National Planning Council, said: “Achieving these results amid unprecedented regional challenges underscores the strength of Qatar’s foundations and the effectiveness of its long-term development approach. It is a testament to years of strategic investment and planning that have enabled the country not only to withstand external pressures but also to continue advancing the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, expanding opportunities for businesses and citizens, and strengthening its position as a competitive and trusted global partner.”

Qatar’s results reflect the strength of an economy built on a solid foundation and a robust capacity to create opportunity.

The country ranked first regionally and globally for the balance of trade and recorded the world’s lowest rates of unemployment, youth unemployment, and long-term unemployment, while maintaining one of the highest national savings rates globally.The strengths contribute to an economy that ranks first in the region and among the world’s five most resilient.

The report also highlights Qatar’s standing as one of the world’s most competitive environments for individuals and businesses. Qatar ranks first regionally and globally for the absence of personal income tax, consumption tax, capital and property taxes, and social security contributions.

It also ranks 1st in the region and 4th globally for entrepreneurship. The country further leads the region in labor productivity, disposable income, banking sector assets, country credit rating, and the strength of its small and medium-sized enterprises.

Qatar’s strong performance reflects the cumulative impact of long-term investment in infrastructure, public services, and institutions, which continues to strengthen the country’s competitiveness and improve quality of life. Qatar ranks 1st in the region and 2nd globally for energy infrastructure, 1st in the region and 3rd globally for health infrastructure, and 1st in the region and 6th globally for quality of life. These strengths are complemented by a safe and stable society, with Qatar ranking 1st in the region and 5th globally for the effectiveness of its justice system and recording the second-lowest homicide rate in the world.

The results highlight Qatar’s continued progress in advancing Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy, further strengthening its position as a global destination for business, investment, and quality of life, while supporting long-term economic growth and prosperity.

Published annually by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), the World Competitiveness Yearbook assesses economies across economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency, and infrastructure.

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