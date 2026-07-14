Bahrain and the European Union have launched negotiations on a Strategic Partnership Agreement, following talks between Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on the sidelines of the GCC-EU Regional Security Cooperation Forum.

The meeting focused on strengthening Bahrain-EU relations and expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest, while also addressing regional security developments, reported BNA.

The two sides discussed the implications of recent Iranian attacks against Bahrain and other GCC member states, as well as the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping, stated the report.

The joint statement highlighted Bahrain's role as the current president of the GCC and its upcoming term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2026-2027. It reaffirmed both sides' commitment to enhancing cooperation on regional peace and security, including maritime security and freedom of navigation.

The statement also underscored plans to deepen political and security dialogue, expand cooperation in multilateral forums and strengthen economic ties through the proposed Strategic Partnership Agreement.

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