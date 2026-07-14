RIYADH — The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) detected violations involving the failure to issue electronic invoices, collect value-added tax and apply tax stamps to tobacco products during more than 61,000 inspections carried out in the second quarter of 2026.

The inspections covered markets and commercial establishments across cities and regions of the Kingdom and were conducted in cooperation with relevant government entities.

ZATCA spokesperson Hamoud Al-Harbi said the inspections targeted several commercial sectors, including retail businesses, gold shops and tobacco outlets.

He said the most common violations included failing to issue electronic invoices, not collecting VAT and selling tobacco products without the required tax stamps.

Al-Harbi said the inspections aim to strengthen compliance with Saudi tax regulations, promote tax fairness and reduce commercial practices that violate rules within the authority's jurisdiction.

He added that the visits form part of ZATCA's ongoing regulatory efforts through field inspection teams.

The authority urged consumers to report businesses suspected of committing tax violations through ZATCA's website or smartphone application.

Under specified regulations, whistleblowers may receive a reward equal to 2.5% of the value of confirmed violations and fines, with a minimum payment of SR1,000 and a maximum of SR1 million.

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