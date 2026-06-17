His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has affirmed the State of Qatar’s commitment to promoting peace, stability and international cooperation following his participation in the Group of Seven Summit.

In a post on X, HH the Amir said his participation in the summit in Evian provided an important opportunity to exchange views on pressing international priorities, particularly efforts to strengthen stability and peace in the region and enhance cooperation and development for its peoples.

HH the Amir stressed that Qatar would continue its constructive engagement with the international community, guided by its aspiration for a world characterized by peace, security and prosperity.

“My participation today in the Group of Seven Summit in the city of Evian represented an important opportunity to exchange views on the pressing international priorities, foremost among them consolidating stability and peace in our region, and enhancing cooperation and development for the peoples of the region. We will continue in Qatar our constructive engagement aspiring to a world dominated by peace and enjoying security and prosperity,” HH the Amir wrote

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