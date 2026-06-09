Qatar’s startup ecosystem rose three places to 73rd in the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2026 by StartupBlink, the country’s highest position on record (90th in 2023), with an ecosystem growth rate of 43.5%.

The country also entered the Middle East and Africa top 10 for the first time, rising one place to 10th regionally, while holding fourth place within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the report stated.

Qatar scored 1.384 in the index, which tracks startup ecosystems across 1,556 cities and 100 countries using three sub-scores: Quantity, Quality, and Business Environment.

The report described both Qatar and Doha as among the faster-growing startup ecosystems in the GCC. Doha rose 66 places to 358th globally with 77.5% growth, placing it among the top 10 fastest-growing cities in the Middle East.

Though the capital ranked 23rd overall among cities in the Middle East and Africa, it placed seventh in the region in the ‘Ecosystem Attractiveness Functional Category’, which measures a city’s ability to draw international business activity and talent, “outperforming its overall regional standing and reflecting strong international appeal.”

Qatar also ranked 18th globally in the ‘Startup Community Activity Functional Category’, “outperforming its 73rd overall global position and indicating active ecosystem engagement.”

On the business environment side, Qatar placed 59th in the ‘Innovators Business Environment Index’, above its overall ecosystem rank. The report stated that the ranking indicates that strong business conditions are already in place to support startup growth.

Qatar’s ecosystem value stood at $625mn, with the country ranked third in the GCC in the ‘Ecosystem Brand Value Pillar’, above its fourth-place overall GCC standing, reflecting strong international positioning.

Indica Amarasinghe, chapter director of Startup Grind Doha, said in the report that Qatar has moved past the infrastructure-building stage into what he called “ecosystem activation.”

“Qatar’s startup ecosystem is entering a defining phase — where strong government backing is now being matched by a growing, connected founder community. Over the past few years, we’ve seen a clear shift from infrastructure building to ecosystem activation, with more investment funds operating in Qatar, international founders coming to Qatar, communities collaborating, sharing knowledge, and engaging globally.

“The next wave of growth is driven not just by capital, but by deeper partnerships, access to international markets, and sustained community engagement. This collective momentum is what’s positioning Qatar as a competitive and globally relevant startup hub,” he stated in the report.

In a LinkedIn post, he continued: “The task ahead is clear: maintaining this momentum by increasing startup density, scaling successful ventures globally, attracting more private capital, and continuing to strengthen the community-led initiatives that transform infrastructure into innovation outcomes.

“The foundations are in place. The next chapter will be defined by execution, international connectivity, and the ability to produce globally competitive startups from Qatar.”

According to Amarasinghe, entities like Startup Qatar, Qatar Development Bank (QDB), Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Invest Qatar, Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), and the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council “have been driving this change with policy and tangible initiatives in Qatar over the past few years.”

He added: “Community programmes, such as the Young Entrepreneurs Club (YEC) and Startup Grind Doha, among others, have contributed to the rise we see in the global top 20 rank in community activity.”

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

