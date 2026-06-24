PHOTO
International Financial Advisors Holding Company (IFA) said its associate, IFA Hotels and Resorts, has acquired a 66.6 percent interest in a land plot in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, for 17.72 million Kuwaiti dinars ($57.31 million).
The investment by IFA Hotels and Resorts is done in collaboration with Kuwait Real Estate Company, a related party, IFA said in a filing on Boursa Kuwait.
IFA Hotels and Resorts’ share amounts to 20 percent of the total investment value of KD5.3 million ($17.14 million), correspondingly increasing liabilities by the same amount, the statement added.
No details were given on the land’s location in Abu Dhabi.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.