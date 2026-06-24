The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has launched the fourth phase of the Main and Ring Road Axes Development Programme in Riyadh, with a total cost of 9.8 billion Saudi riyals ($2.6 billion).

The phase includes the development of four major road corridors spanning 40 kilometers, with 14 key intersections, 33 bridges, five tunnels, and six pedestrian bridges, RCRC said in a statement.

Upon completion, the upgraded infrastructure will accommodate more than 950,000 vehicles per day, enhancing traffic flow, improving network efficiency, and strengthening connectivity across Riyadh.

The fourth phase includes the following projects:‎

Sheikh Jaber Al-Sabah Road (Southern Section): Extending 12 km, the project involves constructing six main intersections, 22 bridges, and three tunnels, yielding a capacity of 350,000 vehicles per day.‎

Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Al Awwal Road (Central Section): ‎Extending nine km, the project includes three main ‎intersections, six bridges, and two tunnels, with a daily capacity ‎of 200,000 vehicles.‎

Prince Mishal bin Abdulaziz Road: Spanning six km, the ‎development features two main intersections, two bridges, and four ‎pedestrian bridges, accommodating 200,000 vehicles daily.‎

Najmuddin Al-Ayoubi Road (Western Section): Extending 13 km, the project includes three main intersections, three bridges and two pedestrian bridges, delivering a capacity of 200,000 vehicles per day.‎

The programme intends to reduce daily travel times, alleviate traffic congestion, improve mobility efficiency, and enhance quality of life.

The interconnected road network will back Riyadh’s urban expansion, reinforce its global competitiveness and support major global events, RCRC said.‎

The Ring Roads and Main Roads Development Programme was launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in February 2020.

Work on the first phase, valued at SAR 13 billion, began in August 2024, followed by the SAR 8 billion second phase in February 2025, and the third phase, valued at more than SAR 8 billion, in December 2025.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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