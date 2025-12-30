RIYADH — The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has announced the launch of the third phase of its Ring Roads and Main Roads Development Program, comprising six major projects with a total value exceeding SR8 billion.

The new phase aims to enhance Riyadh’s transportation system, improve connectivity across the capital, and support the city’s positioning as a regional hub for sustainable transport and logistics.

The third phase includes projects spanning more than 60 kilometers and features the construction of 12 bridges, 17 intersections, and six tunnels to improve traffic flow and network efficiency.

As part of Phase II of the Engineering Modifications for Congested Locations initiative, the program will upgrade eight critical sites across Riyadh’s road network.

Key projects include the Uthman bin Affan Road Development Project, which involves seven bridges and lane expansions to ease congestion in northern Riyadh, increasing capacity to 500,000 vehicles per day.

The King Abdulaziz Road Development Project will span 4.7 kilometers and include four bridges, four main lanes, and one tunnel, boosting capacity to 450,000 vehicles daily.

The Thumamah Road Development Project will feature three bridges and three tunnels to strengthen connectivity between major northern and eastern corridors.

In addition, the “Package Two” engineering modifications project will address congestion at eight strategic locations across the city through targeted design solutions, raising intersection efficiency and increasing average capacity by between 40 and 60 percent.

The third group of projects, scheduled for implementation over three to four years, also includes upgrades to major arterial roads linking Riyadh with other cities.

The Jeddah Road Development Project spans 29 kilometers and will include 14 bridges to improve traffic efficiency and accommodate up to 353,000 vehicles per day.

The Taif Road Development Project, extending 15 kilometers, will enhance traffic movement between southern and western districts through four bridges, four main lanes, and two tunnels, with a daily capacity of 200,000 vehicles.

The Ring Roads and Main Roads Development Program was launched by Mohammed bin Salman in February 2020.

The first group of projects began in August 2024 with four projects valued at SR13 billion, followed by a second group in February 2025 comprising eight projects worth more than SR8 billion.

