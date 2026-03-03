MAKKAH — The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites has completed the development of the Kudi parking facility as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of Makkah’s transport system and support shuttle bus services to the Grand Mosque.

The project aims to facilitate the movement of pilgrims, improve access to the central area and raise operational readiness, particularly during Ramadan, which witnesses increased numbers of Umrah performers and heavy traffic toward the Grand Mosque.

The development works included preparing a site spanning approximately 96,000 square meters and equipping it to operate as a main station within the shuttle transport network.

The project features designated bus parking areas, organized waiting zones, dedicated loading and unloading platforms and structured internal routes to ensure efficient movement and operational safety.

Integrated service facilities were also established, including shaded areas covering 2,300 square meters, 16 seating zones, eight restroom complexes, the planting of 103 trees and comprehensive landscaping.

Necessary infrastructure was completed in line with operational requirements of Makkah’s transport system.

Following its upgrade, the site can accommodate 246 bus parking spaces, along with multiple waiting areas, boosting capacity, improving crowd management and supporting shuttle operations.

