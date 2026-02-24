Turkey has reached preliminary agreements with six international lenders to ​secure $6.75 billion for ⁠a new railway line across the Bosphorus ‌in what would be Turkey's largest foreign-financed railway project, Transport Minister ​Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on Tuesday.

Once completed, the line that will ​pass through ​north Istanbul is expected to carry 33 million passengers and 30 million tonnes of freight annually, ⁠he said, adding that it will open "a new era in logistics" by boosting the country's rail capacity between Asia and Europe.

The funding will support the 125 ​km (78 mile) ‌long Northern Ring ⁠Railway Project, ⁠which will carry passengers and freight from Gebze to Halkali via ​the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge connecting ‌Istanbul's two main airports.

Preliminary deals ⁠were reached with the World Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Asian Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank, OPEC Fund for International Development and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the minister said.

"We aim to complete the tender process and hand over the site this year so that (construction) work can start," Uraloglu said.

An uninterrupted ‌rail freight across the Bosphorus Strait is currently ⁠possible through the Marmaray railway ​tunnel and only during limited hours daily. According to the ministry's website, a total of just 1.7 million tonnes of ​cargo were transported ‌through Marmaray between 2020 and October ⁠2025.

(Reporting by Tuvan ​Gumrukcu and Can Sezer, editing by Andrei Khalip)