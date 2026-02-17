UAE - The Transportation Infrastructure business vertical of L&T has secured a significant contract for the improvement of Latifa Bint Hamdan Street in Dubai, UAE.

The order pertains to the Phase-1 of the road development initiative undertaken by the UAE authorities, an L&T statement said.

A significant contract for the company is worth INR1,000 crores to INR2,500 crores ($110 million to $275 million).

The scope of the project includes upgrading the existing road corridor stretching from Emirates Road (E611) to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311). The work involves widening the current two-lane dual carriageway into a four-lane dual carriageway in each direction to enhance network capacity and ease traffic flow.

A significant feature of the project will be the construction of a major structural interchange at E311, designed to enable seamless traffic movement across all directions.

Beyond the interchange, the corridor will be extended with a new four-lane dual carriageway along Latifa Bint Hamdan Street.

The development also includes a dedicated interchange to facilitate U-turn movements and provide improved access to developments located on both sides of the corridor. The project is scheduled to be completed in 36 months, L&T said.

