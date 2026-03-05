Muscat – The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, in coordination with the Projects, Tenders and Local Content Authority, has awarded contracts worth RO186.3mn for two major road projects aimed at easing congestion and improving connectivity across the sultanate.

The agreements cover expansion of Muscat Expressway from the Qurum Natural Park intersection to the Halban intersection, and the dual carriageway project of Ibra Road (Al Yahmedi-Al Qafisi). The Muscat Expressway expansion accounts for over RO157.2mn of the total investment, while the Ibra dual carriageway project is valued at RO29.1mn.

H E Khamis bin Mohammed Al Shamakhi, Undersecretary for Transport, informed that the projects mark a strategic step in enhancing the efficiency of the national road network in line with rapid urban and population growth. He noted that the developments will improve inter-governorate connectivity and provide a safer, more efficient transport environment.

According to Badr bin Salem Al Maamari, Chairman of the Projects, Tenders and Local Content Authority, the two projects underscore the government’s continued focus on developing the roads sector as a pillar of comprehensive development.

The Muscat Expressway expansion includes upgrading the Qurum Natural Park and Saih Al Malih roundabouts into signalised intersections, widening the stretch to Halban and linking it with the Al Batinah Expressway. Works also cover adding extra lanes to most bridge entry and exit points, constructing a direct exit to Rusayl Bridge for traffic heading towards Burj Al Sahwa, and building new overpasses to streamline traffic movement from Ruwi, Al Khoudh 6 and Dakhliyah towards Suhar.

Improvements will also be carried out along the service roads from Ghubrah to Mabelah to ease merging traffic.

The Muscat Expressway project is expected to boost road capacity, reduce peak-hour congestion, enhance safety and cut travel times, while the Ibra dual carriageway will further improve connectivity within North Sharqiyah North and neighbouring governorates.

