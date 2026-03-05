Air India Express will operate additional flights from Muscat to New Delhi and Mumbai between March 5 and 7.

These will be in addition to the current scheduled flights to Mumbai, Delhi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, and Tiruchirappalli.

The airline will also operate special flights from Ras Al Khaimah connecting Delhi, Kochi, and Mumbai until March 7, 2026.

