Rustaq – South Batinah governorate has reported a strong 2025 honey season, with total production reaching 12,400kg valued at more than RO186,500, underscoring the growing economic importance of apiculture in the region.

According to the Directorate of Agricultural, Fisheries and Water Resources in South Batinah, output included 7,136.5kg of acacia honey and 5,097.5kg of sidr honey, in addition to around 200kg of other varieties. The figures reflect both the scale and diversity of honey production across the governorate’s wilayats, long known for their deep-rooted beekeeping traditions.

South Batinah’s varied landscape and favourable climate continue to play a vital role in sustaining high-quality production. The governorate is distinguished by premium sidr, acacia and multi-floral honeys, products that enjoy strong demand not only in the domestic market but increasingly abroad.

Ali bin Salem Al Faliti, Head of the Beekeeping Department at the Directorate General of Agricultural and Fisheries Resources in South Batinah, said the directorate is intensifying efforts to support beekeepers and strengthen the sector’s contribution to the local economy.

He noted that specialised marketing exhibitions are being organised to open new sales channels, encourage improved packaging and branding practices, and introduce consumers to the unique characteristics of Omani honey.

Al Faliti added that the directorate continues to implement supervisory programmes and field visits, providing technical guidance aimed at improving productivity and maintaining high quality standards. These initiatives, he said, are designed to enhance the competitiveness of Omani honey in both local and international markets, in line with the sultanate’s broader efforts to develop sustainable agricultural sectors.

