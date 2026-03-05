RIYADH - Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry announced early Thursday that air defense forces intercepted and destroyed three cruise missiles and three drones near Al-Kharj, about 80 kilometers southeast of Riyadh.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said in two separate statements that the cruise missiles were intercepted and destroyed outside Al-Kharj city, while the drones were shot down east of the governorate.

Earlier Wednesday, the spokesperson announced an attempted drone attack targeting the Ras Tanura refinery in eastern Saudi Arabia, which caused no damage.

Al-Maliki also said Wednesday that Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed two cruise missiles over Al-Kharj and a drone in the Eastern Province.

