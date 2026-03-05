Muscat: To accommodate demand during the period, Oman Air has announced the following flights alongside its regular scheduled services on March 5. These flights are to London, Rome, Cairo, Bangkok, and Istanbul.

Passengers travelling via the land border to connect with flights from Muscat are strongly advised to arrive at the border crossing at least 12 hours before their scheduled departure, as traffic volumes remain high and processing times may be extended.

Muscat to London

WY 2101: 18:05

Muscat to Rome

WY 2149: 16:00

Muscat to Cairo

WY 2407: 18:30

WY 2409: 07:40

Muscat to Bangkok

WY 2819: 8.30

Muscat to Istanbul

WY 2165: 11; 15

WY 165: 12: 10

WY 2163: 13:00

WY 2161: 12:45

