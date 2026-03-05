PHOTO
LONDON: British government gilt yields resumed their climb on Thursday and investors cut their bets on a rate cut by the Bank of England this month as the surge in energy prices caused by the Middle East conflict continued to stoke inflation fears.
Yields on two-year gilts - which are sensitive to short-term interest rate expectations - rose by 9 basis points to a peak of 3.815%, having fallen 4 bps on Wednesday.
They were up by a less sharp 2 bps at 0907 GMT but were on course for the biggest one-week rise since October 2024 and they have increased by more than yields on other European and U.S. government bonds.
The five-year British gilt yield rose as much 8 bps 4.012%, while 10-year yields jumped by 7 bps to 4.517% at one point on Thursday.
Interest rate futures were pricing a less than a one-in-four chance of a BoE rate cut this month and were fully pricing in only one quarter-point reduction in borrowing costs during 2026. (Reporting by Suban Abdulla; editing by William Schomberg)