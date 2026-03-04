LONDON: ​Foreign Minister ⁠Yvette Cooper said on Tuesday that Britain ‌was working with airlines on increasing capacity out of ​Muscat, Oman to prioritise the evacuation of vulnerable British ​nationals.

Cooper, addressing lawmakers ​in parliament, said she was in close contact with her counterparts in the ⁠Gulf countries, where 130,000 British citizens have now registered their presence in the region.

"We are also working with airlines on increasing capacity out ​of ‌Muscat for British ⁠nationals, with ⁠priority for vulnerable nationals," Cooper said.

"A government charter flight ​will fly from Muscat ‌in the coming days, prioritising vulnerable ⁠nationals, but British nationals in Oman must wait to be contacted by the foreign office regarding these options."

In an update, a UK Foreign Office note said the chartered flight would depart from Muscat at 1900 GMT on Wednesday, cautioning, however, that Britons should ‌not go to the airport unless they are ⁠contacted.

IAG-owned British Airways said ​it would operate a separate flight from Muscat to London's Heathrow Airport on Thursday. (Reporting by Sarah ​Young and ‌Sam Tabahriti in London and Shubham ⁠Kalia in Bengaluru; ​Editing by William James and Jamie Freed)