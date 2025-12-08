A spokesperson for the Consular Department at Oman’s Foreign Ministry affirmed that the Philippines will be added to the list of countries exempt from tourist visa requirements starting next year.

Under this measure, the number of countries covered by the exemption rises to 105 worldwide, enhancing Oman's position as an open and attractive international destination, reported ONA.

According to informed diplomatic sources, the decision comes within the context of the evolving relations between Muscat and Manila, aiming to develop the traditional pattern of relations associated with the labour file towards a broader partnership that includes investments, industry, and quality tourism.

The sources clarified that concerns regarding this measure are limited due to the stringent procedures imposed by the Philippines on its citizens prior to departure, including proof of health fitness, financial solvency, flight and hotel bookings, along with other requirements ensuring compliance with laws.

Oman similarly appreciates these procedures and takes them into account for visitors, residents, and those coming to work from various nationalities.

Meanwhile, Oman Visa and Medical Check-up Center in Manila, which was inaugurated last July in the presence of Sayyid Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister and Dr Mahad Ba'owain, Minister of Labour, serves as an integrated facility to facilitate and regulate work visa procedures in accordance with employment contracts approved under the Omani Labour Law.

It provides services like biometric registration, medical examinations, document and contract attestation services, in addition to awareness and support services for workers and employers.

The sources added that this exemption reflects mutual trust between the two countries, pointing to Oman's successful efforts in securing the release of detained Filipino nationals in Yemen, which created a broad positive impression among the Filipino public.

Furthermore, the Cebu Investment Forum, organised by Oman in Manila during the middle of this year, enhanced cooperation opportunities.

Its second edition is set to be held in Muscat next February, supporting commercial, economic, and tourist movement between the two sides.

This decision also contributes to expanding the base of economic partnerships with friendly countries and opening new horizons for sustainable cooperation.

Diplomatic experts view the step as part of Oman's strategic vision to enhance its international presence, supporting the achievement of mutual benefits on the economic and commercial fronts, and also contributing to revitalising tourist movement.

