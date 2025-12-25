Arab Finance: Ibnsina Pharma has exited from the financial leasing contracts related to the land and machinery within the Shorouk building, according to a bourse disclosure.

Under the approved agreement, an investor will replace the company in the financial leasing contracts in exchange for EGP 670 million.

It also exited the financial leasing contracts of Al-Haram building, as another investor will settle the deal and pay EGP 402 million to Ibnsina Pharma as per the agreed-upon schedule.

During the first nine months of 2025, Ibnsina Pharma ranked first in non-pharma product distribution across pharmacies in Egypt, reordering a 32.4% market share.

