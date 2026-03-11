Arab Finance: Egypt’s annual headline inflation recorded 11.5% in February 2026, versus 12.5% during the same month in 2025, as per the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics’ (CAPMAS) data.

The food and beverages segment saw a 3.9% year-on-year (YoY) increase in prices, with meat and poultry prices increasing by 1.5% and fish and seafood up by 6.4%.

Likewise, alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices rose by 14.8 %, whereas prices under the segment of housing, water, electricity, gas, and fuels climbed by 24.5%.

Prices under the furniture, home appliances, and maintenance segment witnessed a 9% YoY rise in February, and transportation service prices increased by 20.3%.

The healthcare segment also saw a hike in prices of 18.8%, and the education segment recorded a 20% surge.

Meanwhile, the monthly consumer price index (CPI) recorded 275.2 points, marking a 2.7% growth as compared to January.