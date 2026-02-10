Arab Finance: Egypt’s annual headline inflation rate eased to 10.1% in January 2026, sharply down from 23.2% in the same month of 2025, according to data released by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Despite the slowdown, the food and beverage sector saw a 1.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in prices, with grains and bread rising by 2.8%.

However, meat and poultry prices declined by 4% last month.

At the same time, prices in the alcoholic beverages and tobacco segment climbed by 18.6% YoY, and the healthcare sector recorded an annual increase of 19.4%.

Telecommunications prices edged up by 0.6% YoY, while the education sector posted an annual rise of 10%.

Similarly, the housing, water, electricity, gas, and fuel segment recorded an annual surge of 23.1% in prices.

Meanwhile, the monthly headline inflation recorded 1.5% in January, with the consumer price index reaching 268.1 points.