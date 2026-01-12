Egypt's ‍core ​inflation ⁠decreased to 11.8% ⁠on an annual ‌basis ⁠in December, ⁠down from 12.5% ​in November, the ‍central ​bank said on Sunday. (Reporting by Muhammad Al Gebaly ⁠and ‌Hatem ‌Maher Editing ⁠by Tomasz ⁠Janowski)

 