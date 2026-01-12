PHOTO
Egypt's core inflation decreased to 11.8% on an annual basis in December, down from 12.5% in November, the central bank said on Sunday. (Reporting by Muhammad Al Gebaly and Hatem Maher Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
