Arab Finance: Egypt’s annual headline inflation hit 10.3% in December 2025, down from 23.4% during the same month in 2024, as per the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics’ (CAPMAS) data.

This was attributed to a 0.9% year-on-year (YoY) increase in the food and beverage (F&B) sector, with prices of grains and bread up by 4.1%, while prices of meat and poultry were down by 4.1%.

Likewise, the alcoholic beverages and tobacco section hiked by 18.2% YoY, whereas the healthcare sector recorded a surge of 23.9%.

The telecommunication sector went up by 0.5% YoY, while the education sector witnessed an annual leap of 10.0%.

Meanwhile, the monthly inflation rate registered an increase of 0.1% in December 2025, with the consumer price index (CPI) recording 264.2 points.