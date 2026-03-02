Arab Finance: Capgemini has entered a strategic partnership with OpenAI aimed at accelerating enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence through Frontier, OpenAI’s new platform for building, deploying, and managing AI coworkers across organizations, as per an emailed press release.

As a founding member of the OpenAI Frontier Alliance, Capgemini will work to help clients close what it described as an AI opportunity gap by addressing business, data, organizational, and systems integration challenges associated with deploying AI at scale.

The companies said the collaboration will combine Capgemini’s industry and domain expertise, data and governance capabilities, and digital and AI transformation assets with OpenAI’s research and enterprise AI products. These include enterprise AI cloud solutions, AI agents, APIs, and ChatGPT Enterprise.

Capgemini said it will support clients in redefining how AI agents are built and operated within their organizations to ensure secure deployment, reliable operations, and scalability across business functions.

Drawing on its sector experience, strategy and transformation services, and advanced AI, data and cloud capabilities, Capgemini aims to deliver end-to-end business transformation programs globally.

"Our multi-year partnership with Capgemini will help bring AI coworkers to enterprises," said Brad Lightcap, Chief Operating Officer at OpenAI. "Capgemini's transformation and global delivery expertise alongside OpenAI’s research and product leadership will help close the gap between what frontier AI can do and what businesses can actually deploy with agents.”

“By combining our domain expertise and assets with OpenAI’s cutting-edge models and platform, we move faster, build smarter, and create solutions that weren’t possible before. We see this as a long-term strategic collaboration that will shape the future of our industry,” Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini, noted.