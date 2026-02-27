Jeff Bezos' artificial intelligence lab is raising tens of billions of dollars to ​buy companies impacted ⁠by the technology in an effort to benefit ‌from the disruption that the Amazon.com founder believes will reshape the industrial ​sector, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The funding valued the business at ​about $30 billion, not ​including the new investment, according to the FT report, citing two people with knowledge of the deal.

Last ⁠year, The New York Times reported that Bezos would serve as co-CEO of a new startup called Project Prometheus focused on AI for engineering and manufacturing computers, automobiles and spacecraft.

It ​was ‌the first time ⁠Bezos took ⁠a formal operational role at a company since he stepped down ​as Amazon CEO in July 2021. He ‌is involved in Blue Origin, but ⁠his official title at the space firm is founder.

Prometheus is in early discussions with a number of big sovereign wealth funds, including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, about investing in the holding company, the report said.

Bezos was also talking to JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon about investing, according to the report, and that investment would come through the ‌bank’s $10 billion fund for its Security and Resiliency Initiative, ⁠which aims to reinforce American supply chains ​in critical industries.

Bezos could not be immediately reached for comment. The project’s co-founders, Sherjil Ozair and William Guss, did ​not respond to ‌Reuters requests for comment sent outside regular business ⁠hours on LinkedIn.

(Reporting by ​Hyunsu Yim in Barcelona; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)