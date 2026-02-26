Egypt is moving forward with plans to introduce robotic surgery technology in public hospitals, with a pilot programme set to launch at the Nasser Institute Hospital, Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said during a meeting with representatives of Tecnoviv and Medbot.

The discussions form part of the government’s broader strategy to modernise healthcare services and integrate advanced medical technologies into the public system.

Abdel Ghaffar described robotic surgery as a significant advancement in surgical practice, citing its high precision and enhanced technical capabilities, which can improve clinical outcomes, minimise surgical errors, and strengthen patient safety. He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies to raise the overall quality of healthcare.

The first robotic surgical system is expected to become operational at the Nasser Institute as an initial phase, with plans to gradually expand the technology to other major hospitals nationwide.

Health Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said the meeting reviewed the technology’s potential in performing complex and delicate procedures, particularly in urology, obstetrics and gynaecology, and general surgery. Robotic-assisted procedures, he noted, can help reduce complications, shorten recovery times, and enhance overall clinical performance.

The minister also directed the formation of a national committee on robotic surgery, comprising leading medical experts, to establish regulatory frameworks and oversee the phased implementation of the technology across Egyptian hospitals.

In addition, discussions covered plans to establish a specialised training centre for medical teams at the Princess Fatima Academy for Medical Professional Education. The centre will aim to equip healthcare professionals with the skills required to operate robotic surgical systems in line with international scientific and professional standards.

