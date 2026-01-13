Egypt - Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar met with executives from Ortho House to discuss expanding cooperation in the healthcare sector, with a particular focus on developing orthopaedic services and advancing the use of robotic surgery, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The meeting reviewed existing frameworks for cooperation and explored future partnership opportunities, including payment mechanisms and related financial arrangements, the ministry added.

Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said discussions included a proposal to establish a centre of excellence for robotic surgery and joint replacement, with special emphasis on reducing and preventing surgery-related infections. The two sides also examined plans to set up a specialised centre for revision joint replacement surgeries aimed at improving clinical outcomes.

The minister instructed relevant officials to prepare a comprehensive report on infection rates at hospitals specialising in orthopaedic and joint surgeries. He also called for a separate assessment, to be conducted in coordination with the Unified Procurement Authority, on the deployment of surgical robots nationwide and the level of training provided to medical teams, according to the statement.

In addition, the meeting addressed institutional training in robotic surgery and the potential signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two sides. Discussions also covered plans to establish a specialised training centre and a “Robot Academy” equipped with advanced simulation technologies for orthopaedic and joint replacement procedures, the ministry said.

